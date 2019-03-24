DNA from missing-person case helps ID 2 legs found in trash
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Police say they have identified two human legs that were found in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio’s capital two years ago.
Columbus police say a DNA match from a missing-person case helped identify the remains as those of a 22-year-old woman from the city’s northeast side named Candice A. Taylor.
Police trying to determine how her remains ended up at a waste facility on the city’s south side have investigated the case as a possible homicide.
The Columbus Dispatch reports authorities haven’t found additional remains linked to Taylor.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.