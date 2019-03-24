Deputies rescue 2 wailing bear cubs trapped in flooded den

ASHLAND, Wis.

Two Wisconsin sheriff’s deputies rescued a pair of bear cubs trapped in a flooded culvert that had served as their den.

The Ashland Daily Press reports that Ashland County deputies Zach Pierce and Dylan Wegner discovered the baby bruins Friday near the Bad River Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin. Pierce says the cubs were soaked and cold, so they brought them into their squad car to warm up.

Pierce said they realized they risked angering the cubs’ mother who was nearby. He said she was slow and groggy from waking up and “the little cubs were screaming and crying like crazy.”

A conservation warden then arrived on scene, and the cubs were placed in an open area for their mother to gather up.

Atlanta police set up hotline for ‘child murders’ case

ATLANTA

Atlanta’s mayor and police chief are leading a push to re-examine evidence from a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community between 1979 and 1981.

As a result, authorities are being inundated with calls. Now, officials have set up a central hotline for anyone with information about the “Atlanta Child Murders” cases.

Atlanta police urged tipsters to call 404-546-2603 and, if no one answers, callers are encouraged to leave a message for follow-up.

At least 25 African-American children and several adults were killed in the late 70s and early 80s. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults in 1981. He’s been linked to the deaths of at least 22 of the children, but has never been tried. Williams maintains he never killed children.

Helicopters rescue Norway cruise ship passengers amid storm

HELSINKI

Rescue workers off Norway’s western coast rushed to evacuate 1,300 passengers and crew from a disabled cruise ship by helicopter Saturday, winching them one-by-one to safety as heaving waves tossed the ship from side to side and high winds battered the operation.

The Norwegian newspaper VG said the Viking Sky cruise ship issued a mayday call as bad weather hit and engine problems caused it to start drifting toward the rocky shore. Police in the western county of Moere og Romsdal said the crew, fearing the ship would run aground, managed to anchor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim, so the evacuations could take place.

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances. Norwegian media reported gusts up to 43 mph and waves more than 26 feet in an area known for its rough, frigid waters.

Video and photos from people on the ship showed it heaving, with chairs and other furniture dangerously rolling from side to side. Passengers were suited up in orange life vests, but the waves broke some ship windows and cold water flowed over the feet of some passengers.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said the Viking Sky’s evacuation was a slow and dangerous process, as passengers needed to be hoisted one-by-one from the cruise ship to the five available helicopters.

Anti-Brexit marchers flood into London, demand new vote

LONDON

Anti-Brexit protesters flooded into central London by the hundreds of thousands Saturday, demanding that Britain’s Conservative-led government hold a new referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

The “People’s Vote March” snaked from Park Lane and other locations to converge on the U.K. Parliament, where the fate of Brexit will be decided in the coming weeks.

Marchers carried European Union flags and signs praising the longstanding ties between Britain and continental Europe. The protest drew people from across Britain who are determined to force Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to alter its march toward Brexit.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, invited to help lead the march, called the crowd impressive and unified.

“There is a huge turnout of people here from all walks of life, of all ages and from all over the country,” he tweeted. “We are a Remain country now with 60 percent wanting to stop the Brexit mess.”

Poll: Majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws

WASHINGTON

A majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws, and most believe places of worship and schools have become less safe over the past two decades, according to a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey was conducted both before and after this month’s mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand. It found that 67 percent of Americans support making US gun laws stricter, while 22 percent say they should be left as they are, and 10 percent think they should be made less strict.

The New Zealand shooting March 15 did not appear to have an impact on Americans’ support for new gun laws; support for tighter gun laws was the same in interview conduct before and after the shooting.

While a majority of Americans have consistently said they support stronger gun laws, proposals have stalled repeatedly in Congress in recent years, a marked contrast to New Zealand and some other countries, such as Australia, that have acted swiftly after a mass shooting. Less than a week after the mosque shootings, New Zealand moved to ban “military-style” semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines; similarly, after a mass shooting in 1996, Australia enacted sweeping gun bans within two weeks.

Pope replaces Santiago bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis on Saturday replaced Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati as archbishop of Santiago, Chile, after he was placed under criminal investigation in the country’s spiraling church sex-abuse and cover-up scandal.

Francis accepted Ezzati’s resignation and named a temporary replacement to govern Chile’s most important archdiocese: the Spanish-born Capuchin friar and current bishop of Copiapo, Chile, Monsignor Celestino Aos Braco.

In a statement asking for prayers for his new job, Aos acknowledged the difficulties ahead, noting the “light and darkness, success and shortcomings, wounds and sins” of the Santiago church. But Aos too faced accusations of cover-up after a former seminarian accused him of helping stall his case years ago.

The 77-year-old Ezzati had submitted his resignation to Francis two years ago when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75. But Francis kept him on, and Ezzati became the flashpoint of abuse survivors’ ire for mishandling several cases of abuse.

FAA to look at Boeing’s fixes for 737 Max jets next week

NEW YORK

Boeing on Saturday confirmed the flight-control software fixes that it plans to make for its grounded 737 Max 8, the plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.

The company is tweaking the system designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall if sensors detect that the plane’s nose is pointed too high. After the update, the system will rely on data from more than one sensor before it automatically pushes the plane’s nose lower. The system won’t repeatedly push the nose down, and it will reduce the magnitude of the change.

Boeing said it will pay to train airline pilots.

The Federal Aviation Administration expects Boeing’s update next week. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that regulators tentatively approved Boeing’s changes, subject to flight tests, citing government documents and people familiar with the details. FAA declined to comment.

Associated Press