COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New complaints

Discover Bank v. Joseph McKarnes, money.

Huntington Bank v. Stephanie Ewing, money.

City of East Palestine v. Frank Yonker et al, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Kathryn Matheson, 513 Wilbert Ave., East Liverpool, and Scott Matheson, 241 Maple St., Lisbon.

Michael Reynolds, 37569 Applegate Road, Lisbon, and Rebecca Reynolds, 155 Chris Ave., Washingtonville.

Dissolutions granted

Jennifer Guy and Lance Guy.

Danny Curnutte and Donna Curnutte.

Scott Huff and Melissa Huff.

Divorces Asked

Sara Betz, 1649 Southeast Blvd., Salem, v. John Betz, Punta Gorda, Fla.

Misty Breault, 1389 N. Benton Road, Salem, v. David Breault, 236 Stewart Road, Salem.

Jesse Smith, 39200 state Route 39, Salineville, v. Abby McKenzie, 500 Luray Drive, Wintersville.

Dawnita Crespo, 29549 Salem-Alliance Road, Salem, v. Robert Crespo, 8276 Prichard Ave., Lisbon.

Divorces granted

Tabitha Lively v. Ryan Lively.

Steven McComas v. Rebecca McComas.

Kenneth Hardy v. Kelsey Hardy.

Docket

Discover Bank v. Franklin Thorne, judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Brad Clark, judgment for plaintiff.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Darren Reidy et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Farmer’s National Bank v. Daniel Germanovich, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Florence M. Podralski et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Donald F. Yannacey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Justin D. Nelson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Cynthia Rounds et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Thomas J. Jones Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. James R. Henderson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Iva J. Drummond et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Darrin J. Cook et al, default.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. De Zhang Zheng et al, default.

Citibank NA v. Mary Ann Tomlin, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lica Hoerig, default.

Discover Bank v. Steven M. Blair, default.

Discover Bank v. Virginia Moderalli, default.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Amanda R. Adams, default.

Discover Bank v. Bryan Polkow, default.

Tiffany Froggett et al v. Terre A. Snead et al, dismissed.

Henry L. Rodgers et al v. Kathy P. Cyhan et al, dismissed.

Joy Shrodek v. Owen Porter, dismissed.

Thomas Prendergast MD v. Steward Medical Group Inc., dismissed.

Fawnda Barker v. Niles City School District et al, dismissed.

Michelle Krisher et al v. Macys Inc. et al, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Stephen A. Waite et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. 1680 North Park LLC et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. James J. Bistrica et al, dismissed.

Clean Energy Future LLC v. Clean Energy Future Lordstown LLC, dismissed (2).

State v. Tashi Johnson, dismissed.

State v. Brett McClafferty, dismissed.

Superior Waterproofing Inc. v. Delores Karnofel, dismissed.

State v. Timothy J. Hartman, sentenced.

State v. Daniel J. Janovick, sentenced.

State v. James A. Thomas, sentenced.

Grange Mutual Casualty Co. et al v. Thompson Mechanical Inc., settled.

Jay Bridenbaugh v. Bayloff Stamped Products Kinsman et al, settled.

Sydney J. Lewis v. Hanna E. Lanza Roth et al, settled.

City of Warren v. Board of Commissioners of Trumbull County, settled.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Frank P. Galati Jr. et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Johnathan Monroe, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Benjamin T. Harrell et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Corinne Grove and Charles Grove.

Jennifer L. Hopkinson and Mark Hopkinson.

Michael B. Hixson and Lana M. Hixson.

Christina Shaw and Patrick Shaw.

Melody J. Weier and Conrad Weier.

Divorces granted

Jackie Mazur v. Adam Mazur.

Christine M. Hukari v. Frederick A. Hukari.

Michelle Woitaszewski v. Seth Woitaszewski.

Carly Hoon v. Kyle Thompson.

Rodney L. Miller v. Deanna W.K. Miller.

Kristen Vanoverbeke v. Kevin Vanoverbeke Jr.

Patty L. Morales v. Samuel R. Morales.

MAHONING COUNTY

DIVORCES ASKED

Kimberly A. Smith, of 3593 Krieger Lane, Youngstown, v. James D. Smith, of 3807 Ayrshire Drive, Youngstown.

Lisa A. Tullis, of 5070 Canfield Road, Canfield, v. Philip L. Tullis, of same.

Coffey B. Stoutmire, of 269 Mill Creek Drive, Youngstown, v. Denicholas Stoutmire, of Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, Youngstown.

Shellaine Jackson, of 3969 S. Schenley Ave. Apt. 4, Youngstown, v. Anthony Jackson, of 3246 Orrin Ave., Youngstown.

David Bridgeforth, of 17 N. Dunlap Ave., Youngstown, v. Marie Bridgeforth, of 273 Elm Ave., Youngstown.

Sonia Blinsky, of 2612 Birchwood Drive, Austintown, v. John Blinsky, of 3903 Dunbar St., Youngstown.

Nicole Busico, of 4783 Ardmore Drive, Youngstown, v. Phillip Busico, of 559 Maplewood Ave., Struthers.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Olivia Widget et al, foreclosure.

Gerald Walker v. Mark Barbuto et al, jury demand.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Sonia N. Gonzalez et al, foreclosure.

Jessette Santiago v. Federal Express Corp. et al, jury demand.

Gregory C. Tyson et al v. Frank Houser III et al, other torts.

Kimberly A. Walker v. Summit Academy Management et al, jury demand.

Grange Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Bobbi M. Jackson, complaint.

Jamen Tool & Die Co. v. Rebuilding and Fabricating Inc. et al, jury demand.

Margaret Good v. Allstate Fire Casualty Insurance Co., jury demand.

DOCKET

State v. Anthony Mercado, dismissed.

State v. Britany Q. West, sentenced.

State v. Joshua M. Richards, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer Phelps, sentenced.

State v. Marquise Thomas, partially dismissed.

State v. Anthony D. Oliver, sentenced.

State v. Ashley N. Young, sentenced.

State v. Andrew M. Nuzzi, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Leray Jackson, sentenced.

State v. Kiev Brown, sentenced.

State v. Jason L. Womack, pleads guilty.

State v. Nathaniel W. Byrd, sentenced.

State v. Donnita R. Stone, pleads guilty.

Diane Laberto v. Modern Builders Supply Inc. et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown successor of Minnie L. Curtner et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Scott A. Buxton et al, confirmed sale an dordered deed and distribution.

Jacob D. Hambrick v. Brian C. Hambrick et al, dismissed.

Gregory P. Hammond et al v. Destiny A. Stille et al, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. David F. Castick et al, order of magistrate.

Lynn Leetch v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Becky L. Minor v. Louis G. Lee et al, order of magistrate.

Amber Brothag v. Progressive Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Gamechange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

Mark Arambasick v. GD Leasing of Indiana Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

George N. Lukasko v. Patricia Zelinka et al, dismissed.