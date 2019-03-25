Boardman Rotary's longtime pancake fundraiser benefits community

IF YOU GO What: 37th annual Rotary Club of Boardman Pancake Breakfast and Maple Syrup Festival. Where: Lariccia Family Community Center, Boardman Park. When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Cost: $6 for adults; children 6 and under, free. Tickets: Available at the community center the day of the event or from any Rotary Club member.

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

For 25 years, an annual tradition for Bill Sweeney has consisted of a three-part process: converting raw batter to pancakes, seeing others’ happiness with his handiwork and being grateful that the voluntary act doesn’t stop there.

“We know that everything goes to the community. That’s a good thing,” the Canfield man said Sunday, referring to money generated by the 37th annual Boardman Rotary Pancake Breakfast and Maple Syrup Festival, which began Saturday in Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

Proceeds from the family-oriented fundraiser will go to Boardman Rotary and stay in the community, noted Mandi Moran, event chairwoman.

Last year’s gathering brought in more than $20,000, Moran recalled.

To accommodate a large crowd Sunday morning, Sweeney, a 36-year Rotary member, and other Rotarians used batter-dropping devices to assiduously and strategically place up to 18 cakes on a time on their grills. Shortly before noon, Sweeney had already made more than 100 pancakes, he estimated.

Among the hundreds of adults, teens and children who enjoyed the meals, which also included sausage and beverages, were Maxwell Guido, 8, of Zelienople, Pa., and his grandmother, Tina Guido, of Boardman.

“I’ve been bringing him up to the park since he was a baby,” Tina said, adding she’s happy to support the Boardman Rotary.

For his part, Maxwell’s favorite Boardman Park activities are rather low-tech, because he enjoys simply playing on the swing sets and running on some of the trails, he said.

Of course, no pancake meal is complete without the maple syrup, which Pete Cordon, a Boardman Park employee, spent much of the morning in a nearby pavilion preparing and monitoring.

“This is a smaller version of commercial practices,” he said about the process of pouring sap into a trough and using a valve to control the amount of liquid that flowed into four horizontal metal compartments.

Cordon measured the material’s sugar density and temperature, and had a hydrometer to gauge its sugar content. The material is considered to be maple syrup when it reaches 66 percent sugar, he noted.

In addition, Cordon had information on the “Rule of 86,” which states that the number of gallons of sap needed to produce one gallon of syrup equals 86 gallons divided by the percentage of sugar in the sap.

Attendees also enjoyed exhibits courtesy of the Western Reserve Woodcarvers, taxidermy displays and a variety of pencil drawings, mixed media, crayon, oil-pastel and other types of artwork from Boardman Center Intermediate and Boardman Glenwood Junior High school students.

Also part of the festivities was a basket raffle to benefit Boardman’s Boy Scout Troop 60.

Next Saturday’s breakfast and festival will include a 5K run and 1-mile walk starting at 9 a.m., Moran noted. To register, go to www.secondsoletiming.com/2019-march-races.