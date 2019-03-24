Blood Drives


March 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

St. Christine’s Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Byzantine Center at the Grove, 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

YSU McKay Auditorium, 250 Rayen Ave., Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Beaver Local High School, 46090 Bell School Road, Lisbon, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Bloomfield High School, 2077 Park Road West, North Bloomfield, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St., Lisbon, 2 to 7 p.m.

HMS Manufacturing, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YSU McKay Auditorium, 250 Rayen Ave., Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$575000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000