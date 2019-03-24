Blood Drives
MONDAY
St. Christine’s Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Byzantine Center at the Grove, 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
YSU McKay Auditorium, 250 Rayen Ave., Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Beaver Local High School, 46090 Bell School Road, Lisbon, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Bloomfield High School, 2077 Park Road West, North Bloomfield, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St., Lisbon, 2 to 7 p.m.
HMS Manufacturing, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
YSU McKay Auditorium, 250 Rayen Ave., Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.
