BUSINESS DIGEST || YBI Fulbright Scholar

YBI Fulbright Scholar

YOUNGSTOWN

Patrick Gaughan, an entrepreneur at the Youngstown Business Incubator, has been accepted as a Fulbright Scholar at Hanoi Law University for next year’s spring term. Gaughan researches law and computer intelligence at the YBI.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, won a $67,845 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Casino visitors can donate to food bank

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to fulfill nearly 13,000 requests a week for food.

Visitors to the casino can bring nonperishable food items to the promotional table in the food court from 1 to 7 p.m. through Tuesday. Upon making a donation, guests will receive one scratch-off card with prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000 Free Play.

Ribbon-cutting event at Stonebridge homes

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announce a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Friday for the opening of Stonebridge Neighborhoods at 241 Saybrook Drive Tours and refreshments will be provided.

Stonebridge Neighborhoods is newly constructed homes and villas by Brownstone Construction. Currently there are four model homes available for touring. The property also features more than 30 home locations with access to the Mill Creek Metroparks’ bikeway.

Ohio jobless rate

COLUMBUS

State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February was 4.6 percent.

That is down slightly from 4.7 percent in January but up from a year ago, when the state rate was 4.5 percent.

It also remains higher than the national unemployment rate, which was 3.8 percent, down from 4 percent in January and 4.1 percent last February.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services report said Friday the state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped by 8,200 from January to February.

The agency says job losses were reported in sectors including construction, manufacturing and leisure and hospitality.

Small employment gains were reported in federal and state government and professional and business services, among others fields.

At least 26 killed, 28 hurt in China bus fire

BEIJING

Local authorities say 26 people have been killed and 28 injured after a tour bus caught fire on a highway in central China’s Hunan province.

The provincial spokesman’s office said today that five of those injured were in critical condition.

Aboard were 56 people, including 53 passengers, a tour guide and two drivers, both of whom have been detained as authorities investigate the cause of the accident.

Staff/wire report