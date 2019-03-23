Stolen loaded gun, pills found during stop

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and parole agents Thursday found a stolen loaded 9 mm handgun and 47 pills during a traffic stop at a 1108 McGuffey Road store.

Arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs is Antonie Lomax, 19, of Neilson Avenue.

Police were called to the East Side store about 8:40 p.m. by parole agents who were checking the driver of the car, Butler Johnson, 27, no address listed, who is on parole. Police smelled marijuana inside the car and when they searched it, found the gun on the front passenger’s seat where Lomax was sitting. The pills were found in a pill bottle in the car, reports said.

The gun was reported stolen out of Youngstown in 2015, reports said.

Johnson also was booked into the jail on a parole violation.

Crashes during chase

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old woman who crashed a car Friday morning at Rush and East Midlothian boulevards on the South Side while being chased by police said she ran because she though she had a warrant.

Records checks showed, however, there is no warrant for Tysha McQueen, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, but she does not possess a valid driver’s license. She was issued a citation on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

An officer saw a car McQueen was driving about 12:40 a.m. run a red light at Market Street and West Hylda Avenue but she failed to stop when he tried to pull her over, reports said. Reports said she crashed into a tree while trying to make a turn, then ran away before she was caught by officers.

McQueen told officers she thought she had a warrant from Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, but police could find no record of a warrant, reports said.

Lane closure planned

HOWLAND

From April 4-5 and 8-10, Dietz Road’s westbound lane at the corner of Larchmont Avenue will be closed for work by First Energy. Two-lane traffic will be maintained on Dietz Road west of the intersection; however, traffic will not be permitted to turn onto Dietz Road to head westbound. The recommended detour route is west on Bronze Road and north on Griswold Street.

Troopers arrest driver who hit cable-TV truck

LIBERTY

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Warren driver whose car crashed head-on into a cable-TV truck in the township while a man was up in the truck’s bucket.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, troopers have identified the driver as Juwan Marbury, 27.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday along Logan Way.

The patrol told 21 News the Spectrum cable employee was working on a pole’s cable connection when a car went left of center, plowing through the orange caution cones and running into the front of the truck.

Neither Marbury nor the cable employee were seriously injured. Troopers said they believe Marbury was under the influence.

Crime-watch meeting

NORTH LIMA

The next Beaver Police Department Crime Watch meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley, 9111 Sharrott Road. Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court will be the guest speaker. Local crime statistics also will be discussed.

Community meeting

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Township trustees will have a community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to create a long-range plan for development recommendations.

Attendees will be asked to identify general locations in the township that they envision in agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial uses over the next decade or longer. A land-use plan will help guide policy, investment and zoning decisions.

For information, contact the trustees or visit the township website at www.newtontwptc.org.

Counseling Program to mark 50th year

YOUNGSTOWN

The Counseling Program at Youngstown State University will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a banquet April 4, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center, including an award for the program’s first graduate.

The evening begins with a wine and beer social at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and an awards program at 6:45 p.m. Among the honorees is Peg Kinnick, who in 1969 was YSU’s first Counseling program graduate. She retired after 37 years as a school counselor and director of guidance at West Branch Schools.

The cost for the event is $50 per person, $20 for students and $350 for a table of eight. Reservations are due Monday. Proceeds benefit the 50th Anniversary Counseling Endowment at the YSU Foundation.

Meet-and-greet canceled

RAVENNA

The meet-and-greet with the Ohio Department of Agriculture director Dorothy Pelanda that was scheduled for noon Monday has been canceled.

Road closing

NEWTON FALLS

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced that Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Township, just east of Newton Falls Tomlinson Road, will be closed for culvert replacement from April 1 to April 19.

The recommended detour is north on Newton Falls Tomlinson Road, south on state Route 534, east on Hallock Young Road and north on Lyntz Townline Road.