Pelosi says no to private briefings on report

WASHINGTON (AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told House Democrats she would reject any classified briefing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying the information must be provided to Congress in a way that allows lawmakers to discuss it publicly.

That’s according to a person on the call Saturday who asked for anonymity to discuss the private session with Democratic lawmakers.

The person said Pelosi told Democrats “the takeaway” from the call is that the American people “deserve the truth.” She said she’d reject a classified briefing for top lawmakers and congressional intelligence committee members.

Six committee chairmen also spoke on the call, reiterating the push for releasing the report and underlying documents. More than 120 House Democrats joined the conference call.