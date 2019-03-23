Liberty trustees discuss recycling

Staff report

liberty

A representative with Republic Services has discussed with township trustees the need to accommodate for a changing recyclables market.

Brent Bowker told trustees the cost of recycling is going up. He said the contract Republic Services has with the township allows for the company to increase prices by up to 12 percent, but proposed a 6 percent increase, which would cost about 95 cents per month for each home.

The increase would take effect for at least two years and would not affect people using the bags instead of toters.

Trustee Arnie Clebone suggested taking into consideration removing the pickup recycling service to save money, and having people bring their recyclables to a bin.

He also talked to Bowker about the impact the recycling trucks have on the roads.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak said recycling is popular in the township, so an increase can be for them to decide. She said the township has had a great relationship with Republic Services.

Tim Monroe, township road supervisor, suggested changing the frequency of recycling pickup to once a month.