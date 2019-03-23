The leader of the ‘City of You’ project receives recognition for his effort

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

RJ Thompson, the force behind the “City of You” project, was recognized for his achievement at a Friday event.

Thompson, a Youngstown State University assistant professor of graphic and interactive design, won the Ohio Governor’s Award in the Arts for Community Development for the project.

He will receive the award at a May 15 event in Columbus.

The award is a statewide program that honors the arts.

On Friday, some of those involved with the project had a luncheon in YSU’s Pollock Room at Kilcawley Center to honor Thompson.

“This work affects so many people in so many ways,” Thompson said. “I’m proud I was able to make this for those who live, work and thrive here.”

The “City of You” is a marketing and advertising program for Youngstown that has supported local culture, events and programs since it started in 2016.

The effort received the best of marketing award in 2017 from the Ohio Economic Development Association.

“It’s another footprint, and I’m big on footprints and leaving something behind that makes something better,” said Joseph L. Mosca, YSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This raises up Youngstown.”

“You’ve helped reclaim the identity of this city,” Derrick McDowell, Youngstown Flea founder, said of Thompson.

Maria Pappas, the Youngstown City School District’s chief of core curriculum, said the “City of You” has inspired her to help create a “School of You” program that will hopefully empower students and “help kids develop a vision for themselves. Those who are involved with their schools and communities thrive.”