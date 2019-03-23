Islamic State: It's over, but not really

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP)

The U.S.-led coalition in Syria and Iraq says the victory of the Syrian Democratic Forces over the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate does not mean that violent extremism is over.

The 74-nation coalition said in a statement Saturday that since the beginning of operations in 2014, 7.7 million people have been liberated from IS control in an area measuring nearly 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles).

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul LaCamera is the coalition commander. He said that “the end of the so-called physical caliphate is a historic military accomplishment.”

But he warned that IS fighters “are preserving their force and are waiting for the right time to re-emerge.”

LaCamera said the coalition will continue working with its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of IS.