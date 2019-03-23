Four hurt in two-vehicle Liberty mishap

LIBERTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash in which four people were injured about 1 p.m. Saturday on state Route 193 at Crew Hood Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers reported that Louellen Newell, 74, of Youngstown, was westbound on Crew Hood when she pulled onto Route 193 into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by William Rigel, 88, of Warren, in the left lane of Route 193.

Newell and her passenger, Virginia R. Deluco, 60, of Girard; and Rigel and his passenger, Virginia L. Rigel, 87, of Warren, were all transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and were reported in stable condition. The crash is under investigation.

The Liberty Township police and fire departments, and Liberty and Vienna EMS units assisted the OSHP at the crash scene.