DeWine orders flags lowered to honor slain Ohio soldier

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine today ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Fairfield County and at the Ohio Statehouse in honor of Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster.

Spc. Collette was killed Friday in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, during combat operations in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. DeWine ordered that the flags remain lowered until sunset on the date of Spc. Collette's funeral.

"Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to Spc. Joseph Collette's family and to his fellow soldiers in the U.S. Army's 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group. Ohio is proud of Spc. Collette's service and will never forget his sacrifice," he said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland also said: “Connie and I are heartbroken over the loss of Specialist Collette. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state and our nation, a debt we can never repay. We join the Lancaster community in offering our deepest sympathy to Specialist Collette’s loved ones and stand ready to offer any support we can provide.”