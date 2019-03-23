Youngstown Streetscape beautification program is June 1

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown CityScape’s greater downtown Streetscape beautification program will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 1.

About 600 volunteers will help beautify the area by removing debris, trimming, planting flowers and shrubs and mulching planted areas, said Sharon Letson, CityScape’s executive director, at a kickoff breakfast Friday at the YMCA of Youngstown.

The program has come a long way from its humble beginnings when about a dozen people cleaned up a small section of downtown, she said.

“What I see different is the byproduct of the work that’s been done over the years is now we have this hotel [DoubleTree by Hilton], and now we have people living downtown and we have restaurants, and soon to open is the amphitheater,” Letson said. “When you look a certain way and you’re caring for your city, it sends a message, and people want to be a product of that. That’s why the increase in the number of volunteers.”

CityScape raises about $50,000 annually for this program, she said.

“It’s on all kinds of levels,” Letson said. “It’s families who come out and donate $25 or $50 all the way up to those corporate sponsorships,” Letson said.

To volunteer or donate, visit the organization’s website at youngstowncityscape.com.

Focus areas are Central Square, West and East Federal streets, John Young Memorial, South Avenue Bridge Police Memorial, Mahoning Commons, B&O Station, Choffin hillside, city hall, Youngstown State University bridge overpasses, Wick Park, Harrison Common Park and Smoky Hollow Veterans Memorial.

“As a signature event of downtown, it’s made a difference in the look and appearance of downtown,” said Pete Asimakopoulos, CityScape’s board vice chairman and First National Bank’s Youngstown market president.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in beautifying downtown Youngstown. Since we started, there’s been a lot more collaboration and a lot more people coming to the table and wanting to make a difference in downtown,” he said.