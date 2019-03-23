Columbine families gather to tell stories 20 years on

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Families of the Columbine High School victims have gathered at the school to tell their stories, nearly 20 years after the tragedy.

It was on April 20, 1999, that two Columbine students gunned down 12 other students and a teacher in the Denver suburb of Littleton.

A dozen parents, siblings, former students and others who suffered through the ordeal met with reporters at the school on Saturday, ahead of next month’s anniversary.

They spoke of forgiveness and inclusion, healing and resolve, and the balm that sometimes only silence can bring to the grieving.