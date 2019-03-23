BREAKING: DeWine orders flags lowered to honor slain Ohio soldier

5 p.m. Sunday vigil set for father-son killed in Campbell crash


March 23, 2019 at 6:43p.m.

CAMPBELL

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Roosevelt Park off U.S. Route 422 on Struthers-Liberty Road honoring Paul “Mike” Pickett, 41, and his son, Marcus Pickett, 11, who were killed in a rollover crash Thursday, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Sixth Street near Wilson Avenue.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Leena Pickett, 12, daughter of Paul and sister of Marcus, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

