YPD arrests 4 in 2 warrants

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving search warrants investigating drug activity Wednesday arrested four men at two homes.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a 504 Salt Springs Road home found 18 bags of suspected crack cocaine, nine bags of suspected fentanyl, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, $686 cash and needles, scales and a crack pipe.

Arrested on drug charges and a warrant was Christopher Pope, 28, who lists the home as his address.

Arrested on a warrant was Keith Enyeart, 32, of South Avenue.

At a 1362 Dryden Ave. home about 4:45 p.m., police arrested a father and a son on drug charges.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine are Robert McElroy Sr., 69, and Robert McElroy Jr., 45. Both list the East Side home as their address.

Officers found two bags of suspected crack cocaine and a vial of suspected crack cocaine.

All four men are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.