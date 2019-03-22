Woman crashes during chase


March 22, 2019 at 11:22a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old woman who crashed a car early today at Rush and East Midlothian boulevards while being chased by police said she ran because she though she had a warrant.

However, records checks showed that there is no warrant for Tysha McQueen, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, but she does not possess a valid driver’s license. She was issued a citation on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

An officer saw a car McQueen was driving about 12:40 a.m. run a red light at Market Street and West Hylda Avenue but she failed to stop when he tried to pull her over, reports said. Reports said she crashed into a tree while trying to make a turn, then ran away before she was caught by officers.

McQueen told officers she thought she had a warrant from county court in Boardman but police could find no record of a warrant, reports said.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000