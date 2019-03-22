Woman crashes during chase

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old woman who crashed a car early today at Rush and East Midlothian boulevards while being chased by police said she ran because she though she had a warrant.

However, records checks showed that there is no warrant for Tysha McQueen, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, but she does not possess a valid driver’s license. She was issued a citation on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

An officer saw a car McQueen was driving about 12:40 a.m. run a red light at Market Street and West Hylda Avenue but she failed to stop when he tried to pull her over, reports said. Reports said she crashed into a tree while trying to make a turn, then ran away before she was caught by officers.

McQueen told officers she thought she had a warrant from county court in Boardman but police could find no record of a warrant, reports said.