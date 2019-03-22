These are not your parents' manufacturing jobs, Youngstown students learn

YOUNGSTOWN

Jessica Corza, executive director of Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, wants to challenge local students’ perceptions of manufacturing jobs.

“People still think it’s that dirty, dark, dangerous type of atmosphere. Maybe they think it’s redundant work, that it’s not interesting. But, it’s completely a 180,” Borza said.

Youngstown City School District sixth-grade students were shown exciting options in the manufacturing industry Friday morning. The event was in collaboration with the coalition, OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, OH-PENN Manufacturing Collaborative, Choffin Career and Technical Center.

For one of the activities, students were split into groups and provided 20 pieces of dry spaghetti, a piece of tape and a marshmallow.

