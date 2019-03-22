A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard

HUBBARD

March 15

Arrest: Officers charged a 13-year-old Hubbard girl with making false alarms after she had accused someone of pushing her into a door frame and leaving an injury to her forehead, an account that video surveillance from a nearby business reportedly disputed. In another incident, the teen claimed a couple had tried to sell her drugs in a discount store’s parking lot, a story police said was unfounded.

Arrest: Police at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital arrested George A. Ripple of Stewart Street, Hubbard, after ascertaining Ripple, 60, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant related to aggravated-menacing and disorderly-conduct charges.

Identity fraud: A Hager Street man found out someone without authorization had opened a Macy’s credit-card account in his name. The perpetrator tried to order a pair of shoes but was unsuccessful, a report said.

March 16

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a Doris Drive residence, officers took into custody Sharid B. Hall, 35, of Doris, Hubbard, who was wanted on a city warrant.

Theft: The owner of Devine’s Shop ‘n’ Save, 529 N. Main St., told authorities that after having hired a cleaning crew to work after hours, he began to notice items missing before instructing an employee to view video-surveillance footage, which purportedly showed a man with the cleaning company jumping over a counter in search of items to steal. In addition, two donations jars came up short, the owner also reported.

Theft: A Grace Street man discovered his pickup truck had been entered, and that a computer, a global positioning system device, a radon monitor and his work portfolio were missing.

March 18

Menacing: A Hubbard man told officers that while at a North Main Street grocery store, an East Liberty Street man who complained about the first man’s loud exhaust threatened to sue if the accuser drove down the second man’s street.

March 19

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 800 block of North Main Street resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey A. Williams, 46, of Drummond Avenue, Hubbard. He was wanted on a probation-violation warrant.

Incident: Police received a complaint that someone in a white Dodge pickup truck was dumping antifreeze down a storm drain in the 800 block of West Liberty Street, where an officer reportedly found puddles of a green fluid near the catch basin. No charges were filed at the time of the report, however.

LIBERTY

March 14

Arrest: Police were sent to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Charles Houser Jr., no age given, of Market Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on an outstanding township warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a probation-violation charge.

Threats: A worker for a Belmont Avenue discount store said a man called and threatened to beat him up and damage the accuser’s car.

Summons: After answering a call regarding a man slumped in a vehicle at a Belmont Avenue grocery store, authorities charged Aidan J. Hyland, 21, of Logan Way Drive, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Hyland registered a 0.262 blood-alcohol content, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Trespassing: A Boardman woman noticed someone had rummaged through her vehicle and a second one while she stayed at an apartment in the 4000 block of Logan Gate Road.

Theft: A man discovered a .40-caliber handgun missing from his Warner Road home.

Theft: A man reportedly stole 14 packages of diapers from Dollar General, 5814 Belmont Ave.

March 15

Theft: A woman reportedly stole four pieces of merchandise from Dollar General, 4425 Logan Way, before leaving in a maroon Cadillac.

March 16

Arrest: A traffic stop near Logan Way led to Wayne C. Bulik’s arrest on a charge of failing to comply with police. Bulik, 33, of South Davis Street, Girard, initially failed to pull over and at one point, drove erratically, a report indicated.

Weapon: Police near Mansell Drive pulled over then wrote a summons charging Angelique McKinney of Park Avenue, Youngstown, with carrying a concealed weapon after saying McKinney, 39, had in her purse a baton in a leather case, for which she had no concealed-carry permit.

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue transferred custody of Troy D. Davis, 36, to township authorities. Davis, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Liberty warrant charging receiving stolen property.

March 17

Arrest: Charles J. Edmonds II, 24, of Burning Tree Lane, Youngstown, was arrested on a Girard warrant after having been pulled over on Belmont Avenue.

March 18

Arrest: After pulling him over near Colonial Drive, officers took into custody Javon D. Snipes, 33, of Grandview Avenue, Lake Milton, who was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant.

March 19

Counterfeit: A man reportedly tried to pass a phony $100 bill at a Shell gas station, 4446 Logan Way.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a home in the 3000 block of Fifth Avenue, though police reported having found neither signs of forced entry nor pry marks on the garage door.

GIRARD

March 16

Criminal damaging: A woman checking a home in the 400 block of North St. Clair Avenue found that two windows had been broken. The repair estimate was $500.

Criminal mischief: A man alleged that during an argument with his former girlfriend at his North Avenue residence, she threw a full plastic bottle at and broke a living-room picture window. Damage came to about $800.

Harassment: A Hazel Street man said he received three suspicious calls, the third of which contained a threat to kill him.

Drugs: Officers answered a complaint about someone banging on a door to a residence in the 300 block of Forsythe Avenue before writing a summons charging Abby N. Beatty, 18, of North Brockway Avenue, Youngstown, with having three pieces of suspected marijuana in a vehicle.

Summons: Authorities received information about a possibly intoxicated man before handing a summons to John Woods of Elruth Court, Girard, charging him with disorderly conduct. Woods, 43, was causing a disturbance outside of an East Liberty Street convenience store, a report showed.

Theft: A Beechwood Drive man alleged a man stole a drill and two other tools from his basement.

Weapon/recovered property: A Forsythe Avenue woman told police she heard a gunshot near her home. During their investigation, authorities found a smartphone in a front yard in the 300 block.

Trespassing: A woman called police after reportedly seeing three boys, 14, 15 and 16, breaking windows to a vacant home behind her Forsythe Avenue residence.

Harassment: A Greenwood Avenue man told officers his former girlfriend’s stepfather threatened the accuser on the phone, causing him to be visibly shaken.

March 17

Arrest: Liberty Township police handed Charles Edmonds II, 24, to Girard authorities after learning that Edmonds, of Burning Tree Lane, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant.

Harassment: A North Avenue woman said her former boyfriend sent her such text messages shortly after they broke up.

Criminal mischief: A man reported eggs had been tossed at his home in the 300 block of Forsythe Avenue.

March 19

Arrest: A traffic stop near State Street and Interstate 80 led to the arrest of Danielle Willis, 34. Willis, of West Boston Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Mahoning County felonious-assault warrant.

Theft: A man noticed a catalytic converter missing from a vehicle at a garage he and others rented in the 900 block of North State Street.

Arrest: Eric C. Hall of Sexton Street, Struthers, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had pulled him over near North Davis Street. Hall, 53, registered a 0.195 blood-alcohol content, a report stated.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an argument between neighbors on Louis Avenue, where a couple complained that the man with whom they were in a dispute refused to leave their property.

Drugs: Authorities responded to a possible drug overdose in the 700 block of North St. Clair Avenue before filing a drug-abuse charge against Nicholas A. Clark, 26, of North St. Clair, Girard, after alleging having found a bag with about 5 grams of suspected marijuana in his pocket. Nevertheless, Clark appeared alert and exhibited no signs of having suffered an overdose, a report indicated.