Sparkle supports Second Harvest

Through April 20, customers of local Sparkle markets will have the opportunity to participate in the “Check Out Hunger” drive to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Customers may obtain a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register that will be added to their grocery bill, and a corresponding amount will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Customers also may donate nonperishable food items at collection bins in the front of the stores.

Last year, Sparkle markets raised $11,518 through this drive, which enabled the food bank to donate $126,698 worth of food to needy people in the Valley.

For information, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $102,176 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for the production of gate valves.

Sheetz interviews

ALTOONA, PA

Sheetz announced plans to hire 2,500 employees company-wide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the fifth time in six years, Sheetz will have open interviews for full-time and part-time positions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at all of its 589 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Prospective employees should visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

Levi Strauss stocks

Shares of Levi Strauss surged after it began trading as a public company for the second time in the clothing brand’s 166-year history.

The shares were priced Wednesday at $17 and opened for trading Thursday at $22.22, a gain of 31 percent. At the close, Levi rose 32 percent to $22.41.

In a rare move, the New York Stock Exchange suspended its “no jeans” policy to commemorate the offering, transforming the floor from suits and ties into a sea of blue denim, with its traders sporting jeans and denim jackets.

Mortgage rates

WASHINGTON

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, giving an incentive to potential buyers as the spring homebuying season opens.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.28 percent from 4.31 percent the previous week.

Mortgage rates have fallen substantially since the beginning of the year, after climbing for much of 2018 and peaking at nearly 5 percent in early November.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan stood at 4.45 percent a year ago.

Staff/wire report