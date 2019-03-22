Sparkle markets support Second Harvest

Through April 20, customers of local Sparkle markets will have the opportunity to participate in the “Check Out Hunger” drive to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Customers may obtain a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register that will be added to their grocery bill, and a corresponding amount will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Customers also may donate nonperishable food items at collection bins in the front of the stores.

Last year, Sparkle markets raised $11,518 through this drive, which enabled the food bank to donate $126,698 worth of food to needy people in the Valley.

For information, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.