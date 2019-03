ALTOONA, PA

Sheetz announced plans to hire 2,500 employees company-wide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the fifth time in six years, Sheetz will have open interviews for full-time and part-time positions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at all of its 589 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Prospective employees should visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.