CANFIELD

The Valley STEM + Me2 Academy, 7300 N Palmyra Road, will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Parents of incoming ninth- and 10th-graders as well as students interested in attending are invited to visit and learn more about the opportunities at the school.

Participants will be able to tour the lab, meet with instructors and current students and apply for next year. The Valley STEM + ME2 Academy allows students to receive problem-based education, based on mastery of skills.

The academy has a STEM-designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Students in Mahoning County and surrounding areas can apply through open enrollment. To make a reservation or for information, visit mahoningctc.com/stemme2/ or call 330-729-4000, ext. 1114.