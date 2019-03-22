METRO DIGEST || Officers suspect inmate overdosed

Officers suspect inmate overdosed

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County jail officers suspect an inmate overdosed on fentanyl on March 14, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Officers noted in their report inmate William E. Kerensky, 34, of Evanston Avenue, Youngstown, was “acting very lost, talking with a very slow slurred speech and stumbling around.”

He admitted ingesting the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which he bought from another jail inmate for $20 in commissary funds, the report states.

When Kerensky’s lips turned blue, a jail nurse gave Kerensky naloxone, the opioid-reversal medication. Officers then transported him to a hospital.

Jail officers arrested and searched the inmates Kerensky identified and their cells, but did not locate any drugs, the report states. Kerensky is in jail on a charge of breaking and entering.

Wanted man runs back into store

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals trying to arrest a man on two warrants about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a McGuffey Road store had to drag him out of a hiding place before family members coaxed him into the back of a cruiser.

Marshals were looking for Christian Bonilla, 28, of Lexington Avenue, who has warrants from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property and burglary. Marshals spotted him at the store and went inside, but Bonilla ran out a side door, triggering a fire alarm.

Reports said when Bonilla saw a marshal at the door, he ran back inside. He was found hiding underneath a container, reports said.

Besides the warrants, he is also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Lounge owner pleads not guilty

NILES

Michael R. Watson, 40, of Orchard Court in Warren, operator of the now-closed Hideaway Lounge on Youngstown Road, pleaded not guilty today in Niles Municipal Court to three counts of not having a valid liquor license.

Watson was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to pay anything.

After Niles police discovered the tavern’s liquor license had expired Oct. 1, they charged Watson with three minor misdemeanors.

But Philip Zuzolo, Niles law director, later elevated the charge to three misdemeanors, which each carry a possible penalty of six months in jail. Police discoverd the liquor-license issue while investigating the Feb. 24 fatal shooting of Britney Mazanec, 33, in front of the tavern. The tavern was closed because of the license issue.

Open house at academy

Canfield

The Valley STEM + Me2 Academy, 7300 N Palmyra Road, will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Parents of incoming ninth- and 10th-graders as well as students interested in attending are invited to visit and learn more about the opportunities at the school.

Participants will be able to tour the lab, meet with instructors and current students and apply for next year. The Valley STEM + ME2 Academy allows students to receive problem-based education, based on mastery of skills.

The academy has a STEM-designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Students in Mahoning County and surrounding areas can apply through open enrollment. To make a reservation or for information, visit mahoningctc.com/stemme2/ or call 330-729-4000, ext. 1114.