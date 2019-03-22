Miss. governor signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation – a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Bryant’s action came despite a federal judge’s decision last year striking down a less-restrictive law limiting abortions in the state. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights called the new measure “cruel and clearly unconstitutional” and said it would sue Mississippi to try to block the law from taking effect July 1.

After a bill-signing ceremony at the state Capitol, Bryant told reporters that he’s not worried about lawsuits.

“They don’t have to sue us. It’s up to them,” Bryant said. “If they do not believe in the sanctity of life, these that are in organizations like Planned Parenthood, we will have to fight that fight. But it is worth it.”

Mississippi is one of several states that have considered bills this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is found. Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court and are seeking cases to challenge the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

A federal judge in 2018 struck down a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying it is unconstitutional.

The law that Bryant signed Thursday says a physician who performs an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected could face revocation of his or her Mississippi medical license. It also says abortions could be allowed after a fetal heartbeat is found if a pregnancy endangers a woman’s life or one of her major bodily functions. The House and Senate both rejected efforts to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Georgia and Tennessee are among the states considering similar bills. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign a version of the bill that was passed by the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House.