Many departments battle Cortland duplex fire

CORTLAND

Multiple fire departments assisted Cortland Fire Department to battle a blaze at a Cedar Circle duplex at about 4:42 a.m. today.

A fire in the fireplace spread into the home, according to a dispatch report.

The fire gutted a child's room and the wall on that duplex was heavily damaged, but there were no injuries and the fire was under control with half an hour.

Fire departments from Bazetta, Howland and Mecca along with the Youngstown Air Base assisted.

The Red Cross also was called to assist.