Man indicted for wife’s beating death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a man in the February beating death of his wife.

Jason Hymes Jr., 46, whose address in court records is listed as the Mahoning County jail, is charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence in the death of his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes, 39.

Police said Weaver-Hymes died Feb. 15 after she was beaten by her husband, first at a North Side bar, then at their Alameda Avenue home, also on the North Side. Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where she was being treated, because she had a severe head injury.

Hymes was arrested and has been in the county jail since his arrest.

The grand jury Thursday also indicted these people on the following charges:

Jayquan McMullen, 21, Taft Avenue, Kalilo Robinson, 22, Pasadena Avenue, and Trevon D. McMullen, 32, Cameron Avenue, superseding indictment, aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping with firearm specifications, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Charles Kelly Jr., Sciota Avenue, Boardman, domestic violence.

Jason M. Vaughn, 40, Medford Avenue, burglary and obstructing official business.

Shannon Plater, 44, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

William Powell, aka William Powell Lydell, 40, c/o Mahoning County jail, domestic violence.

Shane Robinson, 41, 12th Street, Campbell, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mindy Gandy, 34, Kenmore Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jean Lee Jones, 29, East Jackson Street, Lowellville, possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julie A. Smith, 42, West 49th Street, Cleveland, aggravated possession of drugs, soliciting and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey G. White, 39, Oil City, Pa., possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug-abuse instruments, permitting drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darnell Curry, 23, Colonial Drive, possession of marijuana.

Rayvon V. Parker, 20, East Florida Avenue, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine.

Gary A. Highfield, 26, Freeman Court, pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented performance.

Emma Weiss, 59, Metaire, La., and Lance Deavers, 50, Hubbard Road, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Paul J. Penman, 51, Madison Heights, Mich., six counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jonathan Stone, 29, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.