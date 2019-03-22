Man gets four years for shooting at Youngstown house

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with shooting at a house and a car was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence to Braylon Paige, who pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to two counts of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Paige was arrested for a shooting at a group of people in September 2017 on Detroit Avenue. He has 556 days served in the county jail while awaiting the disposition of his case.