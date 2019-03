BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BRADFIELD, DAVID M, 11/12/1976, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

CROW, MICHAEL A, 05/23/1991, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

GIBBS, SYLVESTRY ERVIN,10/10/1990, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

MESSING, KATRLYNNE M, 08/09/1993, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

REED, JOSHUA GREGORY, 08/31/1998, SEBRING POLICE DEPT., RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY (SPECIAL PROPERTY)

RODE, ALEXANDER MITCHELL, 08/07/1990, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

AEY, JAKOB E, 05/25/1994, 03/13/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BRADFIELD, DAVID M, 11/12/1976, 03/22/2019

EDMONDS, HENRY L, 02/28/1973, 03/15/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FULLER, JEFFREY II, 07/25/1991, 09/28/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

OFFENBECHER, IAN Q, 01/13/1993, 03/04/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WALSH, BRYAN ANTHONY, 04/15/1986, 01/28/2019