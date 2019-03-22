Fate of Trumbull County's public transportation uncertain

NILES

The administrator for Trumbull County’s public transportation system said the four “abstain” votes cast this week by Trumbull Transit board members may be the decision that ends the system.

“That means come July 1, Terry Thomas’s contract is done. We’re done with transportation here,” Transit Administrator Mike Salamone said moments after the Thursday vote. Thomas is the president of Community Busing Services, the longtime ride provider for the system.

Salamone was expressing concern that there may not be time to follow the required process and get a ride provider in place when the current contract with Community Busing expires.

It was announced Friday afternoon that the Trumbull commissioners and Salamone will meet at 2 p.m. Monday with Dean Harris, the Western Reserve Transit Authority’s executive director, “for a general discussion regarding transportation.” The meeting will be in the commissioners’ hearing room on the fifth floor of the county administration building.

