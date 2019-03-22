CityScape plans its Streetscape program downtown June 1
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown CityScape’s greater downtown Streetscape beautification program will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 1.
About 600 volunteers will help beautify the area by removing debris, trimming, planting flowers and shrubs, and mulching planted areas, said Sharon Letson, CityScape’s executive director, at a kickoff breakfast today at the YMCA of Youngstown.
CityScape usually raises about $50,000 annually for the program, she said.
This is the 22nd annual Streetscape event.
Those wanting to volunteer or donate can go to the organization’s website – youngstowncityscape.com.
