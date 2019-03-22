City of You creator wins state award

YOUNGSTOWN

RJ Thompson, the force behind the “City of You” project, was recognized for his achievement at a Friday event.

Thompson, a Youngstown State University assistant professor of graphic and interactive design, won the Ohio Governor’s Award in the Arts for Community Development for the project.

He will receive the award at a May 15 event in Columbus.

The award is a statewide program that honors the arts.

On Friday, some of those involved with the project had a luncheon in YSU’s Pollock Room at Kilcawley Center to honor Thompson.

“This work affects so many people in so many ways,” Thompson said. “I’m proud I was able to make this for those who live, work and thrive here.”

The “City of You” is a marketing and advertising program for Youngstown that supports local culture, events and programs since it started in 2016.

