METRO DIGEST || 711 ramp to 680 to close for repairs

711 ramp to 680 to close for repairs

YOUNGSTOWN

The ramp from state Route 711 southbound to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed from March 29 through late October for bridge repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists can detour on Gypsy Lane to U.S. Route 422, to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), to I-680.

Traffic traveling the two lanes of I-680 northbound from Route 711 to Belle Vista Avenue will be split, with one lane crossed over into the I-680 southbound lanes, ODOT says.

The bridge repair project is expected to be completed in July 2021.

Islamic Society plans vigil today

YOUNGSTOWN

The Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown will host an interfaith vigil to honor the victims of the New Zealand attack at 6 p.m. today at the Masjid al-Khair mosque, 1670 Homewood Ave. The president of the society said the vigil will be to spread “love, compassion and solidarity with the loved ones of those killed or injured in the attacks, and to stand together as a united human community.”

Traffic delays expected

WARREN

Beginning today, motorists should expect traffic delays at the intersection of North River Road and North Road as part of the intersection improvement project. Improvements will include the addition of turn lanes and new traffic signals. Traffic will be maintained at all times, but delays due to lane closures should be expected. For information, contact the Trumbull County Engineer’s office at 330-675-2640.

Board to hire business manager

CAMPBELL

Campbell school board was expected to hire Cheryl McArthur as the district’s new business manager Thursday night at its meeting at Campbell Memorial High School.

