YSU falls to Cincinnati in WNIT

The Youngstown State women's basketball team's season came to a close with a 76-62 loss to Cincinnati in the opening round of the WNIT Thursday night.

The Bearcats pulled ahead by outscoring the Penguins 20-8 in the second quarter and held the lead for the rest of the contest.

YSU seniors Melinda Trimmer and Alison Smolinski tied for the team-lead in points with 17. Sarah Cash scored 12 points and Mary Dunn reached double figures with 10 points.

Andeija Puckett and Antoinette Miller each scored 16 points for Cincinnati. YSU ends the season at 22-10.