Youngstown police squads bust a Salt Springs dope den

Arrest site

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a warrant about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a 504 Salt Springs Road home found 18 bags of crack cocaine, nine bags of fentanyl, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, $686 cash and needles, scales and a crack pipe.

Arrested on drug charges and a warrant was Christopher Pope, 28, who lists the home as his address.

Arrested on a warrant was Keith Enyeart, 32, of South Avenue.