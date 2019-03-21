Youngstown police squads bust a Salt Springs dope den
Arrest site
YOUNGSTOWN
Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a warrant about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a 504 Salt Springs Road home found 18 bags of crack cocaine, nine bags of fentanyl, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, $686 cash and needles, scales and a crack pipe.
Arrested on drug charges and a warrant was Christopher Pope, 28, who lists the home as his address.
Arrested on a warrant was Keith Enyeart, 32, of South Avenue.
