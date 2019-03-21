Wean Foundation Community Investment Grants totalled $226,383

Staff report

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation board approved Community Investment Grants totaling $226,383 to four organizations at its quarterly meeting this month.

The grants are to be used for integrated, equitable solutions aligned with the foundation’s four strategic priorities, which are community revitalization, economic opportunity, educational opportunity and public sector leadership.

Grant recipients are:

Trumbull County Historical Society, Voices Oral History Project: Designed to add a depth of understanding to Warren’s historical record by engaging residents from the Southeast Side, Southwest Side, Quinby Park and the North End in unearthing facts and sharing memories experienced in their neighborhoods that shaped Warren’s rich history. For information, contact Meghan Reed at 330-394-4653.

Fund for Our Economic Future, Choose Extraordinary - Advancing Growth and Opportunity in Northeast Ohio: The fund, an alliance of funders, works to provide economic growth and equitable opportunity to job creation, job preparation and job access for Northeast Ohio residents. To read the fund’s 2018 report, visit www.thefundneo.org/our-research/two-tomorrows.

National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), Invention Project: Programming designed to engage 50 Warren and Youngstown City School District middle-school students in real-world challenges in which they leverage their understanding of economics and gain an entrepreneurial introduction to the business of innovation, from prototype to product launch. Learn more at www.invent.org/.

Rockwood Leadership, Leadership Now-Ohio: This cross-sector fellowship program convenes “key influencers and those poised to be key influencers” from across Ohio to build sustainability, bolster personal ecology and create cross-sector alliances. The deliberate inclusion of leaders from the Mahoning Valley will provide opportunities for collective thinking about building strong movements at home and across the state, ultimately translating to an increased capacity for Ohio to create change at the local, state and national level.

Other grants awarded are: Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, Healthy Community Partnership–Mahoning Valley Program, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, Health and Wellness of the Residents Project, and Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., Health and Wellness of the Residents Project.