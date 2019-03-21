Trumbull 911 experiences interruptions


March 21, 2019 at 1:25p.m.

Trumbull County 911 is currently experiencing intermittent countywide interruptions. CenturyLink is currently working on the problem. If you have an emergency and 911 is not working at your location in Trumbull County, use one of the following numbers: Niles, 330-652-9944; Girard police, 330-545-0211; Girard fire, 330-545-4321; Lordstown/Warren Township, 330-824-2545; all others in Trumbull County, 330-675-2730.

