Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman

POLAND

March 11

Drugs: During an investigation spawned by a fire-alarm activation in a restroom at Poland Seminary High School on Dobbins Road, authorities reported having seized a bag containing 30 grams of suspected marijuana, an e-cigarette cartridge with suspected marijuana oil and a purse with four packages of cigars. Students reportedly were using vape pens in the restroom, which likely triggered the alarm, a report showed.

March 12

Identity fraud: A Lee Run Road woman found out her identity had been compromised.

Theft: A woman reported money stolen from her Jennifer Drive residence.

BOARDMAN

March 13

Fraud: A physician with Crossroads Sleep Disorders Center, 721 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged a woman who had worked in the billing department fraudulently filled out several prescriptions for a relative before she was terminated.

Theft: A township man who lost then recovered his wallet at a Doral Drive big-box store saw that $200 was missing from it.

Identity theft: A Griswold Drive man who checked his account activity discovered $1,400 worth of unauthorized automated-teller-machine withdrawals had been made against the account beginning Feb. 5.

Harassment: A Willow Drive man alleged his landlord sent him the latest in a series of text messages that were racist and derogatory in nature.

Theft: A worker with U Go Auto Sales, 119 Indianola Road, noticed a $450 dolly was missing from the shop.

March 14

Theft: Officers were sent to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Mark Y. Lacey, 49, of Forest Street Northwest, Warren, who was charged in the theft of 18 used electronic games Dec. 11, 2018, from GameStop, 813 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Police were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to book Anthony M. Salata, 44, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, on theft and criminal-trespassing charges, related to a Dec. 1, 2018, situation in which a Shelby Road man reported having seen someone enter his wife’s vehicle, from which $50 was missing.

Theft: An Annawan Lane man alleged his former roommate stole two prescription oxygen tanks and $3,000 in cash from him.

Fraud: A Pierce Drive woman reported a caller who claimed she could have medical supplies delivered to her home for free tricked the accuser into providing her date of birth and the last four digits of her Social Security number before she Googled the number and learned that the number apparently had been flagged as being used for scams.

Theft: Jermaine E. Young, 26, of Cooper Street, Youngstown, was charged with taking a cash box and a USB port from OfficeMax, 427 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A man in his 40s reportedly stole $84 worth of merchandise from Ambiance, The Store for Lovers, 114 Boardman-Poland Road.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged a 17-year-old Boardman girl with domestic violence, criminal damaging and obstructing official business after her mother alleged that during a heated argument, the teen picked up a small statue and threatened to throw it at her before returning it to a table. The girl also heavily damaged a bedroom door, then led police on a brief foot chase, a report indicated.

Theft: Two women reportedly took $135 worth of clothing from Dillard’s in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: Someone stole clothing and computer web cameras valued at a total of $180 from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: An employee with a West Boulevard long-term care facility told police a former patient had reported $27 missing from her room during her stay.

Theft: A man was reportedly captured on surveillance footage stealing a $60 Cleveland Cavaliers jersey from Touchdown Gifts in Southern Park Mall.

Domestic violence: Emari S. Hudson of Shields Road, Boardman, was charged with the crime after a witness alleged having seen Hudson, 21, shoving a woman with whom he lives against a chain-link fence during a fight between them behind the apartment complex. The witness further alleged Hudson struck the victim’s head and shoved her to the ground, then placed the woman over his shoulder to carry her back to the building. The victim had several scratches, a report stated.

Theft: Brandon T. Kennedy, 26, faced a theft charge. Kennedy, of Catalina Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $44 worth of infant formula and grapes while in Walmart.

Theft: Police at Boardman Area Court assumed custody of Amy R. Thompson of Cyrus Avenue, Hubbard, who faced a theft count. Thompson, 33, was accused of stealing $120 worth of ammunition earlier this month from Walmart.

Assault: A Youngstown woman told officers that while at Southern Park Mall, someone tried to hit her and, in so doing, scratched the accuser’s face, then pushed her to the ground.

Theft: Dennis B. Sinkovich, 47, of Carter Circle, Boardman, was picked up at Boardman Area Court on a theft charge after a $599 water heater was stolen March 8 from Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive.

Theft: Mark Y. Lacey, 49, of Forest Street Northwest, Warren, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after a $60 Cleveland Browns jersey was taken from Touchdown Gifts. Lacey also was found with an Xbox controller and two battery packs that had been stolen from GameStop, also in the mall, police alleged.

March 15

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road resulted in Christel L. Rivers-Bonner’s arrest. Rivers-Bonner, 32, who listed Youngstown addresses on Judson and Ohio avenues, was wanted on a Campbell warrant.

Assault: A 17-year-old Struthers girl was found with redness and slight swelling near her right eye after reporting she had been assaulted at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

Burglary: A woman alleged that after having sent her an eviction notice, her landlord stole a $1,200 handgun from the Allen Drive residence.

Fraud: An Eisenhower Drive woman told authorities a woman called claiming a warrant had been issued for the accuser’s arrest.

Theft: A manager with Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., saw that an electric meter had been removed from an advertising sign.

Menacing: A Shadyside Drive woman showed police threatening cellphone and Facebook correspondence the accuser alleged her former boyfriend’s current girlfriend had made and posted.

Fraud: A Meadow Lane woman told officers that while at work, she received a notification text message from her bank informing the victim that someone had attempted to buy an $844 cellphone from a store in Tampa, Fla., using her personal information.

Identity fraud: A Terraview Drive woman discovered several accounts had been compromised after reportedly finding $1,299 worth of unauthorized credit-card charges.

March 16

Auto theft: Video surveillance at a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant reportedly captured someone in a dark jacket and light-colored pants stealing a 2009 Mercury MKZ vehicle from a parking lot.

Criminal damaging/menacing: A Yakata Dora Drive man told police someone on an all-terrain vehicle damaged his and another person’s lawn, and may have shot fireworks or a gun. Damage to the two pieces of property came to $3,000.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Austin F. Larsen, 21, of Garden Valley Drive, Boardman, with domestic violence, assault on a police officer, simple assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after a fight in which his former wife alleged an intoxicated Larsen pushed her to the ground, and a man who tried to intervene alleged Larsen punched him before leaving. A short time later, Larsen reportedly returned to the area, at which time, police alleged, he struggled with officers and twice kicked one of them in the abdomen while lying in the back of a cruiser.

Theft: Brittany M. Heffner, 29, of Tomahawk Drive, Negley, was charged during a traffic stop after a Walmart loss-prevention official arrived at the scene and reportedly identified Heffner as the person who had stolen $121 worth of property that included two fitness tracking devices from the big-box store.

Recovered property: A credit card that a Boardman woman had reported stolen at a South Avenue fast-food restaurant was found.

Theft: A woman reportedly left Asuka Japanese Cuisine, 7381 Market St., without paying for a drink she had ordered.

Theft/drugs: Authorities charged Alexander J. Rood, 26, of Yorktown Lane, Austintown, with theft and possessing drug-abuse instruments after two high-definition camera systems were taken from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. In addition, Rood, who also was wanted on an Austintown warrant, had a capped hypodermic needle in his pants pocket, officers alleged.

Theft: Julianna Stefek of Venloe Drive, Poland, faced a charge after police alleged Stefek, 44, had stolen from Walmart a $19 jar of a hair-styling substance.

March 17

Arrest: Vincent R. Hill, 28, was taken into custody at his Lynn Mar Avenue home. The Boardman man was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging him with violating a court order.

Arrest: Members of an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force checkpoint in the township arrested Joshua J. Gatewood, 28, of Alliance. He was wanted on multiple Mahoning County warrants charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A 14-year-old New Castle, Pa., girl was accused of stealing a $25 baseball cap from Kohl’s.

Theft by deception: Shamal A. Myers, 20, who listed Youngstown addresses on East Lucius and North Bon Air avenues, was booked on a theft-by-deception charge, related to a Feb. 20 incident in which someone bought $120 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall with six counterfeit $20 bills.

Theft: Jamika J. Dates of Parkhill Drive, Youngstown, was taken into custody on a theft warrant accusing Dates, 31, of stealing $180 worth of merchandise that included a box of diapers last month from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

March 18

Bad checks: An official with Youngstown Pipe & Supply, 4100 Lake Park Road, found out three business checks were stolen and cashed for a larger sum than for which they had been written, and that they were made out to three vendors in the Pittsburgh area.

Theft: Austintown police handed to Boardman authorities Ashley M. Miller, 23, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Miller was accused of stealing two pairs of shoes Sept. 21, 2018, from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A Ron Park Drive woman noticed 10 of her granddaughter’s prescription pills had been taken.

Fraud: A Robin Hood Drive woman learned that a fraudulent $5,659 transaction was made to her checking account, possibly after the perpetrator had obtained her routing number.

Theft: A man told police $4,800 had been removed from a bag in a home office at his Stratmore Avenue residence.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole three sets of a fragrance valued at $133 from Kohl’s.