Streetscape breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Youngstown Steetscape kickoff breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Friday in the Central YMCA’s Manchester Room, 17 N. Champion St. downtown. Officials with Youngstown CityScape will announce this year’s campaign theme, as well as planting day details. Tickets are $5 and include coffee and a light breakfast. Youngstown CityScape is a nonprofit community-development organization dedicated to the revitalization of the greater downtown Youngstown area.