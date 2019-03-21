State of emergency
COLUMBUS
Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in 37 Ohio counties Wednesday due to “serious highway damage” caused by severe weather beginning in February. Columbiana County was among the counties included in the statement. The proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments access to federal emergency relief funds.
