Sister overcome at site of today's fatal crash in Campbell

CAMPBELL

Rebecca Pickett couldn’t help herself.

She picked up the glass in the road left over from the sport utility vehicle of her brother, Paul Michael Pickett, which crashed this morning at Sixth Street and Wilson Avenue, killing him and his son, Marcus, and seriously injuring his daughter, Leena.

She sifted the glass through her fingers while crying.

She knelt down and rubbed the spot in the road where the car’s fluids had gushed out, and held her hand over her face and sobbed uncontrollably as traffic roared by.

“I had to see what this Sixth Street looks like,” she said through tears.

Troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Paul Michael Pickett, 41, was driving a Jeep Wrangler southwest on Sixth Street about 7:30 a.m. when it went off the side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and rolled several times on its side before coming to a stop.

Marcus Pickett, 11, also died at the scene. Leena Pickettt, 12, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

