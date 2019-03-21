Road delays begin Friday on Warren street
WARREN — Beginning Friday, motorists should expect traffic delays at the intersection of North River Road and North Road as part of the intersection improvement project. Improvements will include the addition of turn lanes and new traffic signals.
Traffic will be maintained at all times, but delays due to lane closures should be expected. For information, contact the Trumbull County Engineer’s office at 330-675-2640.
