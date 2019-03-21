Residents irked at lack of input on fee

Roads exempt from payment, state law says

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

A roadblock in ABC Water and Storm Water District’s plan to improve storm infrastructure was highlighted at Wednesday’s open house with township residents.

State law says roads are exempt from the utility fee that will be levied on commercial and residential property owners.

The fee, which funds the district, is calculated based on the amount of nonpervious surface – such as roads, driveways and parking lots – on each property.

“One of the most overlooked sources of rainwater runoff is the roadways,” said Township Administrator Jason Loree, who also serves as a board member for the district.

The only way to remedy the issue is to change the law.

The explanation was part of Loree’s overview of the district’s history and purpose.

The impetus for creating the district was twofold, Loree explained.

Township trustees from the three communities gathered to fight annexation attempts from the city of Youngstown in 2009.

“We also recognized the desperate need to deal with aging stormwater infrastructure,” Loree said.

Starting this year, the average homeowner will pay $3.12 per month to the district.

Boardman expects to collect about $900,000.

Residents at the open house lodged complaints about their lack of input regarding this fee.

“We don’t have a chance to vote on this issue, and we should,” said Jim Markos of Spartan Drive.

Dave Harris, who lives on West Parkside Drive, echoed this sentiment.

“With a utility company, I have a right to choose and not choose,” Harris said.

Loree responded, explaining that unlike other utilities, rainwater is inescapable.

“The district is built to deal with a generational problem. ... This is something that has been ongoing for years, and no one has taken responsibility until now to try to tackle this problem. ... We have impacted the environment so much that these natural water courses need man-made solutions,” Loree said.

Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun also brought questions to an earlier district meeting Wednesday.

District officials have worked on a bulk-water purchasing agreement with Youngstown to be able to offer municipal water service for nearly 800 Canfield Township properties otherwise drawing well water – customers who Calhoun said are already inside the service area set in a similar water agreement between the cities of Canfield and Youngstown.

Calhoun asked Loree whether Youngstown’s water department signed off on the agreement, which was signed by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown as a city representative.

“Even if it’s in conflict with an agreement they already have in place?” Calhoun asked.

“[It’s] not in conflict with us,” Loree replied.