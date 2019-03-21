Relocating students

HOWLAND

Howland school board is expected to vote on a recommendation to relocate fifth-graders from North Road Intermediate School to Howland Middle School next school year and close North Road Intermediate. The decision was reached as part of the district’s annual strategic planning process, which involves an evaluation of buildings and enrollment numbers, the school district said in a press release. The North Road building will remain part of the board’s property until the district determines how it “would serve the best interests of the school district and our community,” said schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher.

The district peaked at nearly 6,000 students in the 1960s. It now has about 2,500 students, and enrollment is projected to continue falling, officials said.