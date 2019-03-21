Recognizing YSU grads

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven accomplished female graduates of Youngstown State University will be recognized at a luncheon noon Friday in Kilcawley Center, as part of YSU’s annual celebration of Women’s History Month.

The “Penguin Women on the Move” event is sponsored by the YSU Office of Alumni Engagement and the YSU Department of Women and Gender Studies at Youngstown State University.

Honorees are Janet Gbur, researcher/instructor; Kelly S. Mehalco, retail buyer for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York; Staff Sgt. Rachel L. Minto, a fifer and flutist in the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps; Kaitlin Rohrs-Cordes, academic adviser at Northwest State Community College in Archbold; Dina Novak Ruden, senior vice president of Communications and Public Relations for Travel Leaders Group; Stephanie Shaw, executive director of Eastern Ohio Education Partnership; and Carmella Marie Williams, director of Diversity and Inclusion at the Youngstown Incubator.