Davis YMCA displays preschool classes’ self-portraits

Preschoolers’ portraits draw favorable attention at reception

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The reception for the Davis YMCA preschool’s self-portrait collection Wednesday afternoon had all the trappings of a gallery opening.

White tablecloths covered the tables. Programs listed each artist. A table in the center of the room had trays of hors d’oeuvres for visitors.

“I think it’s really important for children to see that their art is valuable,” said Suzanne Gray, arts and humanities director.

Four- and 5-year-old children grabbed the hands of their parents and excitedly pointed to their creations.

Gray suggested the idea to Adele Taylor, preschool/family director who operates the YMCA’s preschool, which has been around since about 2005.

“A lot of our members don’t even know we have [a preschool]. … To promote it with their self-portraits just seemed like the best idea ever,” Taylor said.

The preschool currently teaches about 100 children age 3 to 5.

Gray introduced the project by teaching kids how to draw faces.

Despite their young age, the preschoolers tackled the assignment with both skill and creativity.

“I said, ‘You can do this however you want. I’m just telling you these are your features,’” Gray said.

Several portraits had extra eyeballs. One featured purple pig tails.

Underneath each portrait was printed one of the students’ interests.

One student wrote she likes to nap. Another explained she enjoys going outside and playing in the jungle – as she calls the woods behind her house.

Gray, who typically teaches adults, was refreshed by the youngsters’ feelings about the art-making process.

“I haven’t taught kids for a really long time. They’re so excited, and they love their stuff. Adults are always like, ‘Ugh! I’m not getting it right,’” Gray said.

As intended, the reception attracted the attention of other YMCA patrons as well.

“This is wonderful. I looked at every single one of them,” said Ron Barron of Poland.

Gray plans to make the project an annual tradition. The self-portraits will be on display through the end of this month.