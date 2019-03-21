ORDC OKs grant
LORDSTOWN
At its board meeting Wednesday, the Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant award of $56,125 to Taylor Coil Processing in support of needed rail spur upgrades at the company’s facility in Lordstown.
Established in 1995, Taylor Coil Processing – a division of Taylor Steel – is a steel-slitting operation that employs 67 full-time employees. In 2018 alone, the facility processed more than 350 million pounds of steel, and overall, 10-15 percent of the company’s product is transported by rail, making continued service capacity a critical part of the company’s operations.
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber assisted Taylor with the ORDC application process and traveled to Columbus with company representatives for the approval.
