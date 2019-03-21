NOT WANTED

There have been changes to the types of recyclables the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will accept. Not wanted are:

Plastic bags and glass.

Aluminum siding, lawn furniture, paint cans, aerosol cans and pressurized gas containers.

Toys, furniture, oil or chemical bottles, bubble wrap or foam cups, plates, peanuts or blocks.

Gift-wrapping paper, phone books, hard-bound books, paper towels or wet paper.

Soiled foil trays, pizza boxes, milk cartons, juice boxes, take-out food containers or oily, soiled, wet or contaminated cardboard.

Source: Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District