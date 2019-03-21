New Zealand quickly bans assault weapons


March 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate ban Thursday on semi-automatic and automatic weapons like the ones used in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 worshippers.

The man charged in the attack had purchased his weapons legally using a standard firearms license and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase,” Ardern said.

Staff/wire reports

